Ramsey Nouah praises wife's support amid intimate roles

Ramsey Nouah and his wife

Renowned Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah, commends his wife for her remarkable tolerance toward the intimate roles he portrays on screen, citing her understanding as a pillar of their enduring 23-year marriage.

Acknowledging his spouse's unwavering support, Nouah, celebrated for his roles in blockbuster hits like "Figurine" and "Living in Bondage," expressed gratitude for her accommodating nature in an interview with Kofi TV, closely monitored by Graphic Showbiz.



"My home is sweet as I've been married for 23 years, and that's a long time. My wife, she is more accommodating and understanding woman as they are very difficult to come by these days," Nouah shared, emphasizing her pivotal role in their family.



Reflecting on his career's demands, the esteemed actor praised his wife's resilience, stating, "She has been the fortitude behind the Nouah family and she tolerates these excesses of me being an actor because she is there in the background and she doesn't really care, but of course, she knows that's the profession, she understands it and she can deal with it."

While candidly acknowledging occasional challenges, Nouah highlighted the importance of open communication in their relationship. "Do not get me wrong because she's human; we will have a moment of confusion and go through that. But of course, we talk about it, and that's a normal thing to happen in families or in companionship," he affirmed.



Nouah, a distinguished figure in African cinema, is set to feature in Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah's upcoming film, "A Country Called Ghana," alongside notable Nollywood talents Charles Awurun and Victor Osuagwu, popularly known as Awilo Sharp Sharp.



With accolades including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010 for his performance in "The Figurine," Nouah's illustrious career boasts memorable portrayals in films like "Dangerous Twins," "Merry Men," "Blood Sisters," and "76," among others.