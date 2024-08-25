Rapper Macklemore cancels Dubai show to protest UAE role in Sudan war

Rapper Macklemore

Source: Reuters

Rapper Macklemore has canceled his October show in Dubai, protesting the UAE's alleged support for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a warring faction in Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

He criticized the UAE's involvement, citing it as a reason for his decision.

Macklemore, who is known for his activism, emphasized the need for artists to consider the impact of their performances and urged others to reflect on the political implications of their venues.



