Rapper Travis Scott released by Paris police without charge

Travis Scott

Source: Reuters

Travis Scott, the Grammy-nominated hip hop star, was released from Paris police custody with no charges after being arrested on Friday for a scuffle at the Georges V hotel.

Travis Scott, the Grammy-nominated hip hop star, was released from Paris police custody with no charges after being arrested on Friday for a scuffle at the Georges V hotel. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed his release, and Scott had also faced recent charges in the U.S. for disorderly conduct.





Read full article