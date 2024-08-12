Entertainment

Rapper Travis Scott released by Paris police without charge

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: Reuters

Travis Scott, the Grammy-nominated hip hop star, was released from Paris police custody with no charges after being arrested on Friday for a scuffle at the Georges V hotel. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed his release, and Scott had also faced recent charges in the U.S. for disorderly conduct.



