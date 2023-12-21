Reactions as Kennedy Agyapong’s son re-enacts father’s ‘famous’ dance moves

Kennedy Agyapong (left) and his son (Right)

A viral video that captures Kennedy Agyapong’s son mimicking his father’s dance moves has got netizens talking.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2018, the Assin Central MP’s dance moves at an outdoor birthday party in the United States, stirred hilarious reactions online.



In the said video, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong was spotted energetically grooving to Bisa K Dei’s ‘Mansa’ with an unknown lady.



However, four years down the lane, his son, Ken Agyapong jnr, has been captured online, displaying the exact moves and grooving to the same song.



Just like his father, the 33-year-old was spotted on his knees, swinging his waist in circles and making hand gestures.



This has stirred interesting comments from scores of Ghanaian celebrities including Ayisha Modi, Elikem Kumordzie, DKB and others.



Many have wondered if he inherited the dance from his genes, or was simply mimicking his father.

Check out the video below:





EB/BB