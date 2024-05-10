Real Warri Pikin reflects on backlash following weight loss surgery

Real Warri Pikin

Nigerian comedian and actress Real Warri Pikin has embraced the privacy of celebrities opting not to disclose their weight loss surgeries, citing criticism faced after sharing her gastric sleeve surgery journey.

In an interview with JoyNews' Doreen Avio, she lamented the backlash received, expressing regret for revealing her truth as people struggled to accept her transformation.



Real Warri Pikin contemplated presenting her weight loss as a result of exercise and slimming teas to avoid scrutiny.



Despite facing criticism, she clarified that her intention was never to influence others to undergo similar procedures.

Acknowledging some positive feedback, she highlighted the inspiration her journey provided, leading others to research the surgery independently.



Emphasizing the importance of medical guidance, she cautioned against pursuing gastric sleeve surgery without professional consultation due to associated risks.