Reekado Banks welcomes first child

Nigerian musician Reekado Banks has welcomed his first child, a baby boy, on a day marked by bittersweet emotions.

The joyous occasion coincided with the second anniversary of his mother's passing, prompting a heartfelt reflection.



In an Instagram post, he shared, “Two years ago we said our goodbyes, but I see you never left. How’s it two years after, I’m leaving the hospital, thankful for the joy and blessing of fatherhood?”



He also took a moment to honor his partner, expressing profound gratitude for her strength throughout the pregnancy.

“Nothing but deep appreciation to my woman for 10 months of absolute show of grit and strength. Love, love, love you forever,” he wrote.



Reekado Banks shared touching photos of himself joyfully walking out of the hospital with his newborn son and partner, encapsulating the happiness of becoming a father while remembering his late mother.



