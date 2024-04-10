Reggie Rockstone voices frustration over employee dishonesty in business operations

Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone has revealed the significant challenges he faces in his business, particularly with employee dishonesty, which has become a major problem affecting his operations.

Despite implementing stringent measures, Rockstone expressed frustration over some workers exploiting loopholes in the system to engage in financial misconduct.



In an interview with UTV's Atuu show, monitored by GhanaWeb, host Abeiku Santana probed Rockstone about his earlier complaints regarding Ghanaian workers' attitudes. Rockstone candidly responded, highlighting ongoing issues of theft within his business.



He expressed concern over the persistent exploitation of financial systems, lamenting that even with security measures like CCTV cameras in place, theft remains an ongoing problem.

Rockstone's business venture, Rockz Waakye, known for its local Ghanaian meal of rice and beans, has branches in Accra, Cape Coast, and other parts of the country. Despite the popularity of his enterprise, Rockstone faces recurring challenges due to employee dishonesty, impacting the business's stability and operations.



Addressing the prevalent issue, Rockstone emphasized the frustration faced by both himself and his wife, particularly regarding the extent of theft occurring within the business. He underscored the difficulty in curbing this behavior despite efforts to implement effective systems to prevent financial misconduct.