Regie Zippy and Funny Face

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has recently relapsed into mental health issues, leading to disturbing behavior and public outbursts.

The public reaction has been mixed, with some condemning him and others calling for support from his loved ones.

UK-based artist Reggie Zippy offered a supportive message, praising Funny Face’s talent and expressing hope for his recovery.



