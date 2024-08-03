Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Releasing my book was a big therapy for me – Yvonne Nelson

I Am Not Yvonne Nelson I am not Yvonne Nelson

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Yvonne Nelson found releasing her book, "I’m Not Yvonne Nelson," highly therapeutic, reflecting on years of effort in its creation.

Actress Yvonne Nelson found releasing her book, "I’m Not Yvonne Nelson," highly therapeutic, reflecting on years of effort in its creation. Speaking at her school's graduation, she shared that writing the book was a way to cope with personal difficulties and to reveal untold aspects of her life, including discovering her father’s true identity.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh