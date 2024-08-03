Releasing my book was a big therapy for me – Yvonne Nelson

I am not Yvonne Nelson

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Yvonne Nelson found releasing her book, "I’m Not Yvonne Nelson," highly therapeutic, reflecting on years of effort in its creation.

Actress Yvonne Nelson found releasing her book, "I’m Not Yvonne Nelson," highly therapeutic, reflecting on years of effort in its creation. Speaking at her school's graduation, she shared that writing the book was a way to cope with personal difficulties and to reveal untold aspects of her life, including discovering her father’s true identity.





Read full article