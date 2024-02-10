Religion breeds hatred and bad habits in Ghana - Sister Derby

Sister Derby

Ghanaian musician and model, Sister Derby, has sparked debate on social media with her recent remarks, where she affirmed her belief in God but distanced herself from organised religion.

In a candid interview with YFM, Sister Derby voiced her concerns about the unquestioning adherence to religious doctrines, emphasizing the importance of critical thinking and independent inquiry. She lamented that blind adherence often leads to a lack of understanding and tolerance for differing viewpoints.



Citing religion as a catalyst for homophobia, Sister Derby lamented its divisive effects, noting that it fosters baseless animosity among people. She underscored the necessity for individuals to question societal norms and engage in constructive dialogue to promote inclusivity.

Sister Derby emphasised the significance of informal education, advocating for direct interaction and open-minded conversations as essential tools for societal progress. Drawing parallels to historical injustices, she likened the struggles of the LGBTQ community in Ghana to those of other marginalised groups, including victims of domestic violence, individuals with albinism, and those facing racial discrimination.



In her call for collective action, Sister Derby urged empathy and a celebration of human diversity. She emphasised the importance of acknowledging and embracing the richness of varied experiences within society, advocating for a more inclusive and understanding community.