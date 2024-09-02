Entertainment

Rema Pledges N105 Million to Christ Embassy Church in Edo State, Honoring Their Support During His Childhood

Rema11 Rema

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Nigerian musician Rema pledged N105 million to Christ Embassy Church in Benin City during a thanksgiving service.

He expressed gratitude for the church's past support to his family after his father's death.

The donation includes funds for infrastructure, publications, a teen ministry, and widow support. Rema also participated in local events.

Source: Ameyaw Debrah