Entertainment
0

Rema deletes all Instagram posts

Rema Cc Rema

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian singer Rema, aged 24, has wiped clean his Instagram profile, deleting all posts and his profile picture without explanation.

Nigerian singer Rema, aged 24, has wiped clean his Instagram profile, deleting all posts and his profile picture without explanation. Known for his viral freestyle that gained him fame, Rema, with 6.7 million followers, removed all content associated with his label Mavin Records, causing speculation among fans.



