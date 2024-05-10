This accolade highlights Rema's dominance in the music scene

Nigeria's Rema secures the coveted "Song of the Year" title at the 41st ASCAP Pop Music Awards for his track "Calm Down," featuring Selena Gomez.

This accolade highlights Rema's dominance in the music scene, cementing his status as one of Africa's most promising talents.

Co-written by Rema, Gomez, Michael "LONDON" Hunter, Amanda "Kiddo AI" Ibanez, and Andre Vibez, the song has conquered Billboard charts, including Pop, Adult Pop, and Rhythmic Airplay, peaking at number 3 on the Hot 100.