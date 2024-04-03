Renowned Ghanaian composer elder S.K. Ampiah dies at 99

Elder S.K Ampiah

Elder Samuel Kofi Ampiah, a distinguished Ghanaian composer associated with the Apostolic Church-Ghana, has passed away at the age of 99.

His demise occurred on Sunday, March 31, 2024, with the church officially announcing his passing on Wednesday.



Elder S.K Ampiah's legacy spans over six decades of service as an Elder in the Apostolic Church-Ghana, where he crafted numerous Pentecostal hymns cherished by the church and the wider Christian community.

Among his notable compositions are timeless pieces like “Sɛ w’ahu Yesu a ma ne nwuma pa no ntena wo mu”, “Mo mma yɛn mma Yesu mo”, “Awurade gyina m’akyi”, and “Yesu ne wu na”.



In response to his passing, the Apostolic Church-Ghana expressed profound condolences to his family, acknowledging the immense loss felt by both the congregation and the broader musical community.