Rex Omar apologizes after posting confidential list of songs from singathon contender

Rex Omar, Afua Asantewaa

Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has apologized after he posted a list of songs that Afua Asantewaa, the young lady who intends to break the Guinness World record for the most time spent singing.

This comes after Rex Omar, in an interview with GTV had warned that Afua Asantewaa may face copyright issues if she does not provide a detailed list of the songs she plans to sing.



Afua Asantewaa, however, said she has sent official letters to GHAMRO and MUSIGA for approval and urged them to speed up the process.



Following this, Rex Omar, in a now-deleted post on December 18 posted a picture of the list of songs sent from the camp of Afua Asantewaa.



However, Asantewaa replied to the post claiming that it was meant to be confidential.

Immediately after, Rex Omar, in a video posted on his Facebook wall, said he had no idea that the list was supposed to be confidential as it wasn’t indicated in the letter or told by the individual who delivered it.



Rex Omar said he had deleted the post and clarified that he had no ill intentions by posting the list.



“They had brought the list and because of the controversy, I don't know anything about the project as to whether the list of songs should be confidential.



“I didn't know. It was not on the letter with the list that they brought us and the person who brought it did not say any such thing. So for people to be clear that the thing that we wanted them to do has been done, I posted the first page. Before they called me to say that it should have been confidential.

“So because it's their project, I have deleted it and I'm apologizing not because I've done anything wrong. But because as an institution and as the present leader of the institution, I want people to know that my intentions are clear,” he said.



Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa's bid to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest singing marathon by an individual’ has been scheduled on December 24 - 27, in Accra.



She is poised towards establishing a new feat of 117 and 120 hours.



The current world record, held by Sunil Waghmare from India, stands at 105 hours and was achieved sometime in 2012.

Check out the posts below









When 2022 began, I declared it ‘Eagle SZN’ hence ending my tweeports with ‘????????????’. I dared God & told him to make me a global sign & wonder in my field of work.



Although a challenging year, I end it with mentions in @HotNewHipHop, @XXL, @NativeMag & @TheShadeBorough. pic.twitter.com/zAOt0mSzDX — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) December 31, 2022

ID/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.