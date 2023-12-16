Rex Omar attacked over comment on Asantewaa’s singathon, fights back

Rex Omar

Following Rex Omar's statement that the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) could obstruct Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum’s Guinness World Record Singathon if she doesn't provide a list of the songs she intends to perform, numerous individuals have shared their opinions on the issue.

Some have chosen to criticize Rex Omar, hurling insults at him and rebuking him for his stance.



Rex Omar who is the chairman of the royalties collection agency had in an interview on GTV encouraged Asantewaa, the Ghanaian woman set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, to compile a list of the songs she plans to perform during the event.



He reiterated that non-compliance with this requirement could result in GHAMRO stopping Asantewaa from performing songs protected by copyright owners. During his appearance on GTV, Rex emphasized that this guidance aims to guarantee proper acknowledgment and compensation for artists and copyright holders regarding the utilization of their intellectual property.



“You cannot go and use somebody’s property… By law, she has to list the songs,” said Rex. “If she doesn’t do that, GHAMRO can come and stop her.”



The comment divided opinions as some lambasted him while others urged the public to embrace the education offered by Rex.



On the back of the insults hurled at him, Rex Omar in a Facebook post fought back by once again educating the general public.

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Askof Productions Limited, is set to host a four-day Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt at the Akwaaba Village. Her primary objective is not only to achieve a personal milestone but also to champion and promote Ghanaian music through this musical marathon.



Aiming to surpass the existing record set in 2012 by Indian participant Sunil Waghmare, which stands at 105 hours, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum plans to host a challenging event lasting 117 hours. Throughout this extensive period, she intends to exclusively perform Ghanaian songs, spanning various genres including gospel, highlife, and hiplife.



Inspired by Hilda Baci's successful cook-a-thon, where she broke a four-year-old cooking record set by Lata Tondon, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum is driven to make a lasting impact in the realm of music while also contributing to the recognition of Ghanaian talent on the global stage.



