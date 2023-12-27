Rex Omar’s advice to Asantewaa before the Sing-a-thon was apt and spot on – Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone is a popular Ghanaian musician

Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, famously known as Reggie Rockstone, has said Rex Omar’s advice to Afua Asantewaa before the Sing-a-thon contest was spot-on.

Rex Omar who is a renowned music rights activist advised Afua Asantewaa to seek permission from musicians whose songs she’ll use during her singing marathon.



“The advice given to Asantewaa by Rex Omar was full of sense and it’s true in order to protect what she’s doing so there’s no envy in this.



“Rex Omar’s advice was very sensible and if she wants to use Ghanaian songs to do a singing marathon we fully support her,” He said on Property FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Reggie Rockstone said Ghanaians initially didn’t show much support to Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon contest like the Nigerians did for Basi’s Cook-a-thon.



“We were here when a Nigerian lady decided to cook to break the world record and you saw the massive support that Nigerians gave to her. They made a lot of noise until the lady went viral all over the world but when a Ghanaian decided to do the same just go and read the kind of comments”, he said.