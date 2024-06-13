Rihanna has work on the brain, not retirement

Rihanna

Source: CNN

Rihanna clarified rumors about retirement, stating her "I'm Retired" t-shirt was misinterpreted—it was simply a favorite dress.

She remains active, focusing on her Fenty hair line and expanding her family with A$AP Rocky, recently welcoming sons RZA and Riot.



While she jokes about future clothing slogans, Rihanna affirmed she's not done with music, currently working on new songs and urging fans for patience.

She expressed interest in having a daughter but humorously noted the need to regain her fitness first.



Amid her entrepreneurial ventures, Rihanna dispelled pregnancy rumors, emphasizing her ongoing commitments and upcoming music projects.



