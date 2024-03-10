Rita Dominic opens up about the challenges of fame

Rita Dominic

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has shared her insights on fame, highlighting its perks and the accompanying struggles in an interview on JoyFM’s Personality Profile.

"Fame is nice. It can open doors, it can do all sorts of pleasant things for you, but there are aspects of it I really don't like…you can’t really be yourself sometimes. So that's the part that I struggle with even after how many years, I still struggle with it a little bit,” Dominic expressed, reflecting on the complexities of public scrutiny.



She emphasized that while fame offers opportunities for creative growth, it also subjects individuals to constant judgment and scrutiny, a challenge she continues to navigate despite improvements over the years.



“I still struggle with that scrutiny and those constant judgments,” Rita Dominic shared with host Lexis Bill, acknowledging the persistence of challenges associated with fame.

Dominic further discussed the common misconception where people fail to separate her from the characters she portrays on screen, underscoring the importance of delineating her real self from her on-screen personas to avoid misunderstandings.



"People tend to think that I'm some of the characters in roles I play. I am not," she clarified.



Rita Dominic, a renowned figure in Nollywood for decades, has not only excelled as an actress but has also ventured into production. Her repertoire includes notable films such as "A Time to Kill," "Blood Sisters," "The Meeting," and "Desecration," showcasing her versatility and talent in the industry.