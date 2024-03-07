Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

Rita Dominic receives warm welcome as she arrives in Ghana

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 07 At 1.jpeg Rita Dominic

Thu, 7 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic was greeted with an enthusiastic reception upon her arrival in Ghana on Tuesday, March 6.

The acclaimed star received cheers and applause from a group of Nigerian students studying in Ghana as she disembarked from the plane at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Amidst the excitement, the crowd presented her with bouquets of flowers, symbolizing their admiration for her.

Following the heartfelt welcome at the airport, Rita was accompanied to her hotel by her eager fans, who continued to express their joy at her presence in Ghana.

Rita Dominic's visit coincides with her participation in the Women of Valor Conference, organized by prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Set to address the conference as a guest speaker, Rita aims to impart her insights and experiences to inspire women to embrace their strength and resilience in the pursuit of their dreams.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)



Source: www.ghanaweb.live