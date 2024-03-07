Rita Dominic receives warm welcome as she arrives in Ghana

Rita Dominic

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic was greeted with an enthusiastic reception upon her arrival in Ghana on Tuesday, March 6.

The acclaimed star received cheers and applause from a group of Nigerian students studying in Ghana as she disembarked from the plane at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



Amidst the excitement, the crowd presented her with bouquets of flowers, symbolizing their admiration for her.



Following the heartfelt welcome at the airport, Rita was accompanied to her hotel by her eager fans, who continued to express their joy at her presence in Ghana.



Rita Dominic's visit coincides with her participation in the Women of Valor Conference, organized by prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Set to address the conference as a guest speaker, Rita aims to impart her insights and experiences to inspire women to embrace their strength and resilience in the pursuit of their dreams.



