Robber made to dance as punishment in Kumasi

A video circulating on social media depicts a criminal apprehended in the Kumasi-Kronum area subjected to severe beating and forced to dance, stirring debate over the motives behind such vigilante-style punishment.

The specific crime committed by the individual remains unclear, adding to the controversy surrounding the incident. The widely-shared video captures the community members delivering a brutal beating to the unidentified suspect.



What makes the situation even more peculiar is the imposition of a forced dance on the apprehended robber. Witnesses recount that following the assault, the assailants compelled the suspect to dance, prompting speculation and inquiries into the reasoning behind this unconventional form of punishment.



The incident has ignited mixed reactions on social media platforms, with some condemning the vigilante actions and questioning their legality. Others, however, express understanding for the frustration felt by residents due to rising crime rates and perceived ineffective law enforcement measures.