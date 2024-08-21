Entertainment

Robbers snatch Stonebwoy’s manager Mercedes Benz at gunpoint

IMG 20240820 222814 He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show and appealed to the robbers to return the car

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy revealed that masked men, suspected to be armed robbers, stole his road manager's Mercedes Benz at gunpoint shortly after an event.

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy revealed that masked men, suspected to be armed robbers, stole his road manager's Mercedes Benz at gunpoint shortly after an event. He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show and appealed to the robbers to return the car, noting the distress caused to his manager.



