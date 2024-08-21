Robbers snatch Stonebwoy’s manager Mercedes Benz at gunpoint

He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show and appealed to the robbers to return the car

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy revealed that masked men, suspected to be armed robbers, stole his road manager's Mercedes Benz at gunpoint shortly after an event. He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show and appealed to the robbers to return the car, noting the distress caused to his manager.





