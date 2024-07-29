Robert Downey Jr to return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Downey Jr revealed as Dr Victor Von Doom at San Diego Comic Con

Source: BBC

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel superhero world after five years - but not to the Iron Man role that launched the blockbuster franchise.

The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a prominent villain in the comic books that spawned the popular film series.



Downey Jr will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is due to be released in May 2026, and a further instalment titled Secret Wars a year later.

Stars joining the Marvel franchise were unveiled at the Comic Con event in San Diego.



