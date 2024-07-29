Robert Downey Jr to return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Menu ›
Entertainment
Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: BBC
Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel superhero world after five years - but not to the Iron Man role that launched the blockbuster franchise.
The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a prominent villain in the comic books that spawned the popular film series.
Downey Jr will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is due to be released in May 2026, and a further instalment titled Secret Wars a year later.
Stars joining the Marvel franchise were unveiled at the Comic Con event in San Diego.
