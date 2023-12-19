Roverman Productions

Roverman Productions in partnership with the National Theatre brings you the biggest package of World Class Original Ghanaian theatre – Fantastic Ebo Whyte plays in one incredible theatre festival. It’s the Roverman Festival of Plays showing at the National Theatre as follows;

23rd December - For Girls The Spell



24th December - Husband Material 7 Yards



25th December - I Like What You Like



1st January - Naked In Bed



2nd January - Unhappy WIves Confused Husbands



6th January - Just The Tip

7th January - Naked In Bed



8th January - For Girls The Spell



At 4 pm and 8 pm each day, at the National Theatre.



This end-of-year, reward your workers, customers, family and friends with this unique fun-filled, family-oriented package.



Tickets are available at GHȻ900 for all Six plays or GHȻ200 per play at all the usual outlets, and via shortcode at *365*535#



For enquiries call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030

The Festival is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Gino Tomato Mix, and GCB Bank Limited.



Official Communications Partner: MNotify.



Supported by Yango.



Powered by Beyond The Return and Ghana Tourism Authority.