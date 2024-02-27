SDK opens up about mental health struggles and transition to food blogging

Comedian SDK

Comedian and Content Creator, Sadiq Sule, popularly known as SDK, has revealed that he is currently seeking therapy to cope with the mental distress following the loss of both parents last year.

In an interview on 3FM, SDK candidly shared, “It has been crazy since I lost both parents. That one really dey eat me up. So now I have gone to seek the advice of a therapist and I’m on it."



SDK highlighted how the thoughts of losing his parents haunt him, affecting his creativity and productivity. He acknowledged seeking therapy has significantly improved his situation, enabling him to cope better.



“It got to a point that I am not really inspired sometimes the work will be there but I’m not motivated to do it,” he disclosed during the interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive.



Encouraging others facing similar challenges, SDK emphasized the importance of seeking help and being open to therapy sessions for support.



Aside from discussing his mental health journey, SDK also shared his transition to food blogging. Known for his humorous skits and content, SDK unexpectedly ventured into food blogging after a promotional photoshoot for a photographer friend.

Reflecting on the beginnings of his food blogging journey, SDK explained, “It happened with Chocolate Sarayi. It was new in town and a photographer friend called me and said they wanted a promo and would really like me to do it for them."



He recounted how the positive response to the promotional shoot motivated him to delve deeper into food blogging. As other restaurants expressed interest, SDK found himself drawn into the world of culinary content creation.



Regarding the financial aspect, SDK admitted that while food blogging pays, the expenses of managing a team can diminish profits. "It pays. But by the time you take the money and get out of the comfort zone then the money reduces because you have a crew that you pay and all," he remarked.



Through his candid revelations, SDK's journey underscores the importance of seeking help during difficult times and embracing new opportunities for personal and professional growth.