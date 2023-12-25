SDTA Awards confers on Adjetey Anang, Supreme African Actor of the Decade

Adjetey Anang succeeds Prince David Osei as ' Supreme African Actor of the Decade

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards

It was a starry night at the third edition of the Global and Prestigious, Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, (SDTA Awards) Gala, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on the 20th of December 2023.

SDTA Awards, now in their third year, has honored one of Ghana’s film industry treasure, Adjetey Anang, popularly known as "Pusher”, his screen name from the television series “Things We Do for Love” as SUPREME AFRICAN ACTOR OF THE DECADE.



Adjetey Anang succeeds Prince David Osei as ' Supreme African Actor of the Decade', making him the second recipient of this prestigious honor.



Adjetey Anang, Elegantly dressed in a black



kaftan, received the 'Supreme African Actor of the Decade' award on stage from the Lebanon Ambassador to Ghana , H.E Maher Kheir.



The Multiple award-winning star made a short but heartfelt speech on stage to express



his gratitude for being honoured as the Supreme African Actor of the Decade at the SDTA Awards Gala 2023.



“Really feel humbled by this award. I value every single award and this is up there with all the rest. Thank you SDTA Awards for all the sacrifice while you continue to impact & inspire us to do more.” Adjetey Anang



The award recipients for the Decade Film category are chosen at the discretion of the jury and Advisory Board and not open for public voting, however public nominations are allowed.

This category is reserved only for the finest of film stars & filmmakers, who stand out for consistently portraying supremacy in their work over the decade.



if one were sitting in the audience, a neck spasm would be impending with all the turning and trying to spot the celebrities, diplomats and other dignitaries While trying to catch all the fun on stage, from musical performances to Cultural dance, to poetry etc, It was indeed a night of glittering performances, tickling humour, and humble gratifications.



Some of the other dignitaries who also received Awards at SDTA Awards 2023 includes;



H.E Maher Kheir , the Lebanon Ambassador to Ghana - Supreme Diplomat of the Year



Actor Prince David Osei - Supreme African Celebrity Rolemodel Of the Year



Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer -Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - Supreme Lifetime Achievement Award in Music, 2023 Recipient.



Actor Ecow Smith-Asante - Supreme African Film Icon of the Decade



Akumaa Mama Zimbi - Ghanaian Television and radio broadcast journalist - Supreme African TV Presenter Of the Decade

Ramesh Jai - Owner Apex Advertising - Supreme African Filmmaker of the Year



Enoch Atakorah - Film Producer- Supreme African Filmmaker of the Decade



Actress Nikki Samonas - Supreme African Actress of the Year



Actor Ian Wodi - Supreme African Actor of the Year



Amongst many others.



“This huge recognition is to celebrate him for his unending commitment to his work supremacy over the past decade, in-fact he has been on this greatness for over 22 years and some of us adults were just toddlers then, so we applaud his Consistency and tenacity, what we like to call the AFRI- TENACITY.



We salute him in his boundary breaking exploits and his bold and visible presence in the spaces and places that matter.



We also honor the work that he does to expand these spaces for more people, hence we are giving him his flowers. Congratulations to him on his well deserved honor.” Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi- Chairperson SDTA Awards.

ABOUT ADJETEY ANANG - SUPREME AFRICAN ACTOR OF THE DECADE 2023



Adjetey Anang (born 7 July 1973) is a Ghanaian actor, popularly known as "Pusher", which was his screen name in the television series Things We Do for Love. Adjetey is a multiple award winning film and stage actor with over 22 years experience in various forms of theatre and screen productions.



He has featured in many Ghanaian movies, including Deadly Voyage, A Sting in a Tale, The Perfect Picture and more recently, Sugar, The Perfect Picture - Ten Years Later and Gold Coast Lounge. He has also featured in a Dutch movie titled Slavery.







Adjetey Anang has also been a part of several stage plays in Ghana, South Africa, the Netherlands and France such as "Through a Film Darkly", "Joe Turner's Come and Gone", "Run for your Wife", "Death and the King's Horseman", "Marriage of Anansewa", "La Cantatrice Chauve" "Prison Graduates", etc.



Adjetey Anang has a First Class Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon. He further obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Dramatic Arts (with distinction) from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg South Africa (Wits University). He has also attended several workshops and training programmes in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, The Netherlands, the UK and the US, etc.



He is a lecturer in Acting at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) teaching at the Bachelor's Degree and Diploma levels and also handles Acting Certificate Courses at the same Institution. Adjetey's acting debut was on stage with Nyankunton Players (a drama group), where he was handpicked and employed by the National Drama company (Abibiogromma). This platform projected his talent and potential onto National stage productions. His screen debut was on the TV Drama 1998 with Ghana's National TV station (GTV). His contemporary actors and film producers have described him one of the best classically trained screen & stage actors in Africa ready to take on the global stage.



ABOUT SUPREME DYNAMIC TALENT ACADEMY AWARDS (SDTA AWARDS)

Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards® (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS For the initials ) is the first Prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to Celebrate & honor the Supremacy & Dynamism Of Both African & International Creatives & Talents in the Creative or Entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts an Entertainment sector Supremely.







SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on ALL Walks of life, to celebrate and honor personalities from around the globe with short or long standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative Contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, an internationally recognised Talent Academy with the aim to equip



& train Talents with Global standards to strive for Supremacy in their careers, either in Modeling, Pageantry, Acting, TV Presenting, Makeup & Dancing.



SDTA Awards is hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy In collaboration with supreme Dynamic Agency, which holds unparalleled experiences and unrivaled expertise in hosting international conferences, events, and exhibitions, including Talent Management, Pro PR, AD Content Creative Services, Digital Marketing & ushering Services.