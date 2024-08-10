Sad video of Drogba of YOLO fame wearing an oxygen mask in the hospital makes Ghanaians cry

John Peasah, famously known as Drogba

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, famously known as Drogba from the TV series *YOLO*, has provided a health update, revealing that his condition has worsened due to a demyelinating disease.

Peasah, battling the illness for over two years, now suffers from sleep apnea, requiring oxygen supplementation to aid his breathing.



This development adds to his ongoing health challenges, which have resulted in significant medical costs.

The actor's update, shared via Instagram, has prompted an outpouring of concern and sympathy from fans and celebrities alike, as he seeks financial assistance for his treatment.



