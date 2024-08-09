Entertainment

'Safia': Worlasi unveils new single at 'EKA' art exhibition Aug 17

Worlasi S Worlasi

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian artist Worlasi will release his new single "Safia" on August 9, 2024, with a live debut at his art exhibition on August 17 in Accra.

The track blends African rhythms and reflective lyrics, celebrating his Ewe language.

"Safia," meaning "key" in Ewe, symbolizes self-discovery and the often-overlooked resources within oneself.

The single precedes his album "Voices in My Head," showcasing his commitment to integrating Ewe into his music.

Source: Classfmonline