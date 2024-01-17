Safo Newman: Career Technology teacher-turned-music sensation talks about his debut

Safo Newman

According to new Ghana music sensation Safo Newman, his music journey started in 2019.

It was “when I released a song for Bureau of Ghana Languages (BGL),” he explained.



Revealing it was a song titled Brofo (English), Newman said he did the song for “patriotism” sake, and approached BGL with it.



He noted BGL is “responsible for promoting our culture – the language aspect”.



Brofo, he explained, decries “how we cherish the English language above the local dialects” and how “we are losing how fluent we are in our countries dialects”.

He cited how it is common for Ghanaians to “intersperse” conversations in local languages with English due to a lack of command of indigenous languages.



Singer-songwriter Safo Newman noted that when he created Brofo and gave it to the BGL, he “was doing everything alone,” and without a team.



“When they accepted it [Brofo], I became excited and did another one for National Commission on Culture, that is [the song] Made in Ghana,” he revealed.



