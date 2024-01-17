Safo Newman reveals how 'Akokoa' became an overnight hit

Safo Newman

According to Akokoa hitmaker Safo Newman, he used to do music alone until he created a team comprising “the pure hearts”.

He explained, these individuals are “those who really like[d] the music” from the start, when he was unknown to the public.



They were not “sharing it just because they know [me],” the singer-songwriter added.



Hailing from Sekyere Kwamang, Ashanti Region, he highlighted fellow natives Kwesi Plus and Smooth Beats as two record producers he has worked with from the start – the former engineered his debut album, Early Music.



He also noted “one of the major members is Mr Kwame Larteh” who “has been very good to me and also likes my music very well”.



Newman was speaking to the Culture Daily crew of 3Music.

Produced by Smooth Beats, Akokoa, released in November 2023, has received immense industry endorsement from music bigwigs like sound engineer Da Hammer and rapper Sarkodie.



Star producer WillisBeatz has also given it a surprise Amapiano remix.



In the Highlife/Hiplife song, Newman lamented the torture foster children go through at the hands of those they are trusted with. He rebuked culprits for being passionately religious, and yet so ruthless and apathetic towards vulnerable people.



According to Newman, Akokoa (Child) became a hit through the benevolence of Mr Kwame Larteh who "funded the promotion through bloggers" who "posted my videos, and my links and then it reached a wide audience and then people started seeing that [I'm] good and they started sharing [it also]".



After thanking all his supporters, he said: "I'm also grateful to God for letting it come out and strengthening me not to give up because doing a lot of songs and then seeing no progress, is not easy."

Safo Newman is a Career Technology teacher in Lapaz, Accra.



At publication time, his Akokoa is the fifth biggest song in Ghana on Apple Music.



