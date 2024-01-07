Sally Mann blasts Mr Logic, Bullgod over Shatta Wale beef

Sally Mann, Mr Logic and Bullgod are entertainment critics

Sally Frimpong Mann, a Ghanaian entertainment critic and media personality, has slammed Bullgod and Mr Logic for their ongoing feud with dancehall star Shatta Wale.

In an interview with GTV on January 6, Sally Frimpong Mann said Bullgod and Mr Logic were trying to ruin the Shatta Wale brand, which they helped to create.



According to her, she is disappointed with them for tarnishing a brand they were once associated with.



She said Shatta Wale's brand was the result of the collaboration of two "energy gods", and that Bullgod and Mr Logic using slanders and allegations would make them seem unreliable to the general public.



“What I would say is I'm highly disappointed with both of them (Bulldog and Mr Logic). In as much as I was enjoying it, I feel that a brand that you’ve been associated with, you don’t help destroy that brand.



“Because, that brand that we have as Shatta Wale, It was two energy gods that came together to form the Shatta Wale brand.

“So if you can use your hand to destroy a brand that you have built, I would make the people realise you guys are not reliable,” she said.



What happened



Shatta Wale has been involved in a feud with two of his former associates, Bullgod and Mr Logic, who are also music industry players.



The feud started when Shatta Wale posted a list of eight people who he said were blocking the progress of the music industry, including Bullgod and Mr Logic.



The two responded by attacking Shatta Wale verbally and musically, accusing him of various misdeeds and exposing his secrets.

Shatta Wale denied the allegations and hit back with his insults, mocking them for being beggars and failures.



The feud escalated into a musical war, with both sides releasing diss tracks against each other.



Bullgod also joined the fray, claiming that Shatta Wale was lying about his wealth and that his mother was homeless.



The feud has attracted the attention of fans and the media, who have been following the drama and the songs.



ID/OGB

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.