Salma Mumin Invites Her Fans to the 2024 Influencers Conference

Salma.png Salma Mumin, ActressTV Host and Lure's CEO

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress, TV Host & CEO of Lure, SALMA MUMIN invites YOU to the 3rd edition of The INFLUENCERS' CONFERENCE 2024, taking place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on the 24th of August.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live