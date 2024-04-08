Salma Mumin explains decision behind BBL

Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin recently opened up about her choice to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure, shedding light on her motivations and experiences.

In an interview with Delay, Salma revealed that she opted for BBL because she desired a fuller and curvier buttock, feeling dissatisfied with the shape of her natural one.



Despite being aware of the risks and potential discomfort associated with the surgery, Salma was determined to achieve her desired look.



"In the quest of putting my shape in check, I realized there was an option like that, I didn’t really mind and I went for it. I did not like how my butt looked like, I wanted it bigger and more curvier," she explained during the interview.



Addressing concerns about the procedure, Salma shared, "Just like any other surgery which is risky, I was also nervous. You hardly feel a pain, you sleep, you wake up and it is done. The pains depend on where you had your surgery."



Since her surgery, Salma expressed contentment with the results and brushed off online criticism about her body.

"I have been happy since I woke up from my surgery bed. I have never regretted ever doing it but I see the trolls online about my body, I see my body and its not like that…my body is not what they say it is so I do not care," she remarked.



Brazilian Butt Lift, as described by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, is a specialized fat transfer procedure aimed at enhancing the size and shape of the buttocks without implants.



During the procedure, excess fat is extracted from areas like the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs using liposuction, and then strategically injected into the buttocks to achieve desired volume and contour.



A proficient cosmetic surgeon can enhance the proportions of the lower body with this surgery, reducing fat in problem areas and augmenting the buttocks with enduring results that can last for years.