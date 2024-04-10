Salma Mumin reveals reason behind her expulsion from boarding house

Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has shared the challenges she faced at Insaaniyya Senior High School, detailing an incident that led to her expulsion from the boarding house.

Mumin disclosed during an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show that she was suspended indefinitely and expelled from the boarding house due to her association with a friend who got her into trouble. While she did not specify the nature of the incident, this event marked a turning point during her time at the school.



Following her expulsion, Mumin had to remain in the area to commute to school and complete her final exams. She moved in with her aunt to continue her education and eventually graduated from Insaaniyya SHS. This experience marked a period of independence for Mumin, who had been in boarding school from her first to third year of senior high.

Despite the challenges, Mumin persevered and completed her education, supported by her mother's funding. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed uncertainty about the exact year she finished SHS, noting that it had been some time since her graduation.



Today, Salma Mumin has ventured into acting and entrepreneurship, achieving success in both fields. She is also recognized as a brand influencer, proud of her accomplishments despite the obstacles she faced during her schooling.