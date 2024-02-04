Sam Aiam set to host the second edition of Asaa festival and music concert

Sam Aiam

UK-based Ghanaian singer, Sam Aiam, has officially announced the eagerly anticipated second edition of the Asaa festival and music concert, scheduled to grace the Bolgatanga Jubilee Park in the Upper East region on March 9, 2024.

The Asaa festival represents a celebration of creativity intertwined with a robust array of philanthropic endeavors. Among its noble initiatives are the renewal of NHIS cards for the less privileged and engaging in community clean-up exercises, all preceding the grand spectacle of the festival night.



In an interview, Sam Aiam expressed his deep-rooted commitment to societal welfare, citing the festival as a pivotal aspect of his social corporate responsibilities. He underscored his unwavering dedication to organizing this annual event, showcasing a fusion of cultural richness and humanitarian efforts.

This year's extravaganza promises stellar performances from an array of musical luminaries including King Ayisoba, Ayuune Sule, Pandy, Nambawan, Ras wormz, and other notable figures from the region's vibrant entertainment landscape.



