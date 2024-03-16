Samini and Shatta Wale copied my style- Fiifi Selah

Fiifi Selah

Fiifi Selah, formerly known as Scooby Selah, a member of the renowned music group TH 4 Kwages, has stirred up controversy by claiming that reggae-dancehall artists Samini and Shatta Wale copied his style of singing.

In an interview with Joy Prime's Roselyn Felli on the Friday edition of Prime Morning show, Fiifi Selah asserted, "Samini copied me.



He listened to my music to write his ‘Linda’ song. Shatta Wale also listened to one of my Sass Squad songs to become Shatta Wale. They all came from me."



This assertion came after Fiifi Selah performed an acapella, prompting the host to inquire about the similarity between his style and Samini's.



Fiifi Selah declared himself the pacesetter in reggae-dancehall music, claiming that all artists within the genre followed his lead.



He reminisced about aggressively promoting reggae-dancehall music during his time hosting a radio show, which contributed to the genre's popularity in Ghana.

Fiifi Selah went on to boast that Sarkodie is the only rapper capable of mimicking his style, as it is unique and challenging to replicate.



"Nobody can rap my rap; only Sarkodie can do it because my rap is hard to get," he declared.



Despite his bold claims, Fiifi Selah expressed pride in the impact his music has had on other musicians over the years, mentioning Kofi Kinaata and Ayesem among others.



TH 4 Kwages, formerly known as Sass Squad, emerged during the late '90s and was known for hit songs like ‘Nana Esi,’ ‘Kwakyemu,’ ‘Menya Obaa Fefe,’ ‘Serwaa,’ and ‘Wongye.’