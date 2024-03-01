Samini speaks at Howard University on the power of music and culture

Samini in a pose with boss of Ghana Tourism Authority

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall star, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini, graced the stage at Howard University in Washington DC, USA, to address a captivated audience.

Renowned as the King of African dancehall music, Samini delivered a compelling speech at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, emphasizing the ability of culture and music to unify people globally.



In his address, Samini emphasized the universality of music, underscoring its unique capacity to forge profound connections among diverse audiences transcending geographical boundaries.



The event, organized by Beyond the Return in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, provided Samini with a platform to advocate for the pivotal role of music in fostering harmony and mutual understanding across varied cultural landscapes.

Reflecting on the discourse, Samini, a stalwart in the Ghanaian music scene for decades, took to Instagram, stating, "I delved into the powerful discourse on ‘The role of music and culture in bridging the gap between the global Diaspora and Africa’ during the ‘Return Conversation’ at Howard University."



Notable attendees at the event included Socrates Safo, the Director of Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), and Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



With a repertoire of hit songs including ‘Linda’, ‘My Own’, ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, and ‘Body Flame’ among others, Samini has shared the stage with renowned international artists such as Sean Paul, Akon, Kevin Little, and Shaggy, solidifying his status as one of Africa's music icons.