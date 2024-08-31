Santo didn’t die from swallowing Cocaine – Ex-girlfriend Auntie Bee speaks

Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh

Veteran actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, popularly known as Auntie Bee, has addressed the rumors surrounding the death of her late fiancé, comedian Bob Santo.

In an interview on Kingdom FM, Auntie Bee clarified that Santo did not die from swallowing cocaine, as speculated.



She explained that Santo was already unwell before a scheduled group performance abroad but couldn’t cancel the trip.

Upon his return to Ghana, he was hospitalized for over a month before passing away.



Auntie Bee emphasized that she was with him throughout his illness, questioning the origins of the cocaine story.



