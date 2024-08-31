Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Santo didn’t die from swallowing Cocaine – Ex-girlfriend Auntie Bee speaks

Image 157.png Auntie Bee

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, known as Auntie Bee, has addressed rumors about her late fiancé, comedian Bob Santo's death.

Actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, known as Auntie Bee, has addressed rumors about her late fiancé, comedian Bob Santo's death. Contrary to speculation that he died from swallowing cocaine, Auntie Bee revealed that Santo was ill before and after a performance trip abroad, and was hospitalized for over a month before his death.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh