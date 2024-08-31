Santo didn’t die from swallowing Cocaine – Ex-girlfriend Auntie Bee speaks

Auntie Bee

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, known as Auntie Bee, has addressed rumors about her late fiancé, comedian Bob Santo's death. Contrary to speculation that he died from swallowing cocaine, Auntie Bee revealed that Santo was ill before and after a performance trip abroad, and was hospitalized for over a month before his death.





