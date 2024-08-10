Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Sarkodie didn’t say anything bad about Krobo’s in our Jennifer Lomotey song – Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx And Sarkodie 696x392 The youth demanded an apology from Sarkodie at the time

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: GH Page

Seven years after the release of his hit song "Jennifer Lomotey," musician Kurl Songx has reignited discussions about the controversy it sparked.

The song, released in 2017, angered the youth of Kroboland due to a line by rapper Sarkodie, which they deemed defamatory to their culture.

The youth demanded an apology from Sarkodie at the time.

Now, Kurl Songx claims the lyrics were misunderstood, asserting that Sarkodie was actually praising Krobo women, and they should have felt honored by the line.

Read full article

Source: GH Page