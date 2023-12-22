Sarkodie is an inspiration to many artistes in Africa - Adesope Olajide

Adesope, Sarkodie

Popular Nigerian entertainment journalist and media personality Adesope Olajide has celebrated renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie. Citing him as an inspiration to many artistes and music enthusiasts across Africa.

Sharing his accolades with Joy News at a special showing of the Rapperholic Exhibition at Accra, Adesope commended Sarkodie for his resilience and his success so far, as well as his impact in the world of music in Africa.



He further commended the team behind the exhibition for their efforts to bring Sarkodie to the limelight.



“Sarkodie has always been a very special artist to me, an inspirational artist who represents people and uses his talent. He's one of the very few examples in rap in Africa that's found a way to do what brings everybody in, either by his instrumentation, his choruses or by what he's talking about.



“We've all spoken to Sakordie over the last decade, and watched interviews, he talks about his start in the industry, Tema, music etc But to come into this exhibition and see the incredible work that the team has done to actualize, to put a picture together of how that man has started and carried on in his career. From humble beginnings to the biggest awards in the world, seeing it physically touching the outfits that we've seen on stage completely brings a whole new meaning to Sarkodie's journey,” he said.



Sarkodie's Sarkcess imprint partnered with Eagle Plug and Mix Design Hub to organize the inaugural 'Rapperholic Exhibition,' drawing inspiration from the 'Book of HOV' exhibition. Eagle Plug and Mix Design Hub strategically chose an artist with a plethora of accolades, Sarkodie, and timed the event just days before the 10th-anniversary celebration of the 'Rapperholic Concert,' themed 'Rapperholic: The Rebirth.'

The exhibition, hosted at Mix Design Hub in Osu, was open for a brief five-day period and was attended by high-profile personalities such as Dr. Osei Kwame, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Nadia Buari, and even Sarkodie's family.



The legendary Amakye Dede graced the exhibition on Tuesday, participating in a tour and delivering a performance. The schedule included a Student Tour, Fireside Chat, Curators Dialogue, and Podcast session.



ID/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.