Sarkodie opens up on battle with anxiety amid global success, highlights struggles behind the fame

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie recently shared his personal battle with anxiety as his hit song gained worldwide attention.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer in Accra, Sarkodie bravely opened up about his tendency to feel uneasy before major events unfold.



Reflecting on the overwhelming success of his first major hit, he confessed that rather than savoring the moment, he found himself consumed by the pressure to maintain and surpass that success.

"I’m somebody that I panic before something happens so when I had my first biggest record in Ghana which was the biggest hit, instead of me enjoying the moment I was panicking because I was thinking about how to topped up so naturally that’s how I am as a person,” Sarkodie candidly admitted during the event.



The rapper's remarks shed light on the often unseen struggles behind the glitz and glamour of fame, revealing the human side of navigating success in the music industry. Sarkodie's vulnerability resonated with many attendees who could relate to the pressure of striving for continuous excellence in their respective fields.