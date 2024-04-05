Sarkodie's encouragement sparked my return to music production - Hammer

Hammer

Renowned music producer Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer of the Last Two, has disclosed the motivating factor behind his return to the music scene.

In a recent interview with 3 Music, Hammer revealed that his decision to re-enter the industry was spurred by a conversation with Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie in 2019. Sarkodie questioned why Hammer had withdrawn from the music scene despite his longstanding efforts to sustain it.



According to Hammer, Sarkodie emphasized the burgeoning opportunities in the industry, particularly the lucrative potential of digital platforms. This perspective prompted Hammer to reconsider his stance on music production.



Reflecting on Sarkodie's counsel, Hammer admitted, "I was having a blast...until Teephlow in 2016. I didn’t have plans to come back." However, Sarkodie's assertion compelled him to reassess his position.

The shift in industry dynamics, particularly the advent of digital platforms, convinced Hammer to reevaluate his role. He acknowledged the transformative impact of digitalization on music distribution and revenue generation.



Addressing the transition to digital platforms, Hammer credited rapper Joey B for guiding him through the process. Initially unaware of the necessity of digital presence, Hammer found inspiration and practical guidance from Joey B.