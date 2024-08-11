Entertainment

Sarkodie’s performance at Paris’ Station Afrique show cancelled last minute over contractual obligations

Rap Sarkodie Sarkodie

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

EaglePlug announced that Sarkodie's scheduled performance at Paris's Station Afrique event on August 9 was canceled.

The cancellation occurred because the event organizers failed to meet contract terms.

Despite efforts to resolve the issues, the situation did not improve.

EaglePlug apologized to fans and promised to reschedule.

