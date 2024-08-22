Entertainment

Sarkodie’s verse on ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ song caused issues; we met with Krobo elders for peaceful resolution – Kurl Songx

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian artist Kurl Songx revealed that Sarkodie’s 2017 verse in "Jennifer Lomotey" upset Krobo chiefs due to its reference to Krobo ladies and promiscuity.

The controversy led to a meeting to address the issue.

Kurl Songx clarified that Sarkodie’s comments were meant artistically, not to offend.

Source: 3news