Sarkodie’s verse on ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ song caused issues; we met with Krobo elders for peaceful resolution – Kurl Songx
Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: 3news
Ghanaian artist Kurl Songx revealed that Sarkodie’s 2017 verse in "Jennifer Lomotey" upset Krobo chiefs due to its reference to Krobo ladies and promiscuity.
The controversy led to a meeting to address the issue.
Kurl Songx clarified that Sarkodie’s comments were meant artistically, not to offend.
