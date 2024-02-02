Sarkodie sparks social media frenzy with messiah-inspired photo

Sarkodie

Sarkodie, has set social media ablaze with captivating photos portraying him as the "Messiah", garnering widespread attention.

In these striking visuals, Sarkodie is elegantly adorned in an all-white ensemble, accentuated by the iconic crown of thorns, symbolizing his perceived role as the "Messiah" of Ghana's music scene.



These images serve as promotional material for his latest track, 'Otan,' where he addresses the challenges faced for expressing unfiltered truths in his music.



The symbolic representation of Sarkodie donning the crown of thorns, with a halo in the backdrop, draws parallels to the trials of Jesus while offering a renewed sense of optimism to his followers.

This creative and thought-provoking marketing move has sparked lively debates on various social platforms, with many applauding Sarkodie for his innovative approach to promoting 'Otan' and sparking meaningful conversations.



