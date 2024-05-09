Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

Sarkodie to drop "The Championship" mixtape on May 24

SARKODIE 333 Sarkodie

Thu, 9 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned rapper Sarkodie has announced the forthcoming release of a mixtape for his loyal fanbase, scheduled to debut on May 24.

Through a social media post, he excitedly shared the news, hinting at a potential earlier drop date.

Titled "The Championship," the mixtape is poised to delight Sarknatives eagerly awaiting fresh material from the artist.

Sarkodie's decision to engage his audience in real-time promises an immersive experience for fans.

As anticipation builds, Sarkodie's announcement underscores a thrilling moment for his dedicated followers.

Stay tuned for further updates as the release date approaches.



Source: www.ghanaweb.live