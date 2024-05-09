Renowned rapper Sarkodie has announced the forthcoming release of a mixtape for his loyal fanbase, scheduled to debut on May 24.
Through a social media post, he excitedly shared the news, hinting at a potential earlier drop date.
Titled "The Championship," the mixtape is poised to delight Sarknatives eagerly awaiting fresh material from the artist.
Sarkodie's decision to engage his audience in real-time promises an immersive experience for fans.
As anticipation builds, Sarkodie's announcement underscores a thrilling moment for his dedicated followers.
Stay tuned for further updates as the release date approaches.
Decided few days ago to drop a mixtape for SarkNation! Everything will be happening in real time so we in this together ???????? Tape Drops 24 may )could be earlier) … More info coming up ???????????? #TheChampionshipMixtape pic.twitter.com/D2aNKuHFwH— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) May 8, 2024