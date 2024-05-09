Sarkodie

Renowned rapper Sarkodie has announced the forthcoming release of a mixtape for his loyal fanbase, scheduled to debut on May 24.

Through a social media post, he excitedly shared the news, hinting at a potential earlier drop date.



Titled "The Championship," the mixtape is poised to delight Sarknatives eagerly awaiting fresh material from the artist.



Sarkodie's decision to engage his audience in real-time promises an immersive experience for fans.



As anticipation builds, Sarkodie's announcement underscores a thrilling moment for his dedicated followers.

Stay tuned for further updates as the release date approaches.



