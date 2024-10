Sean Diddy Combs

Source: BBC

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new allegations of rape and sexual abuse in six lawsuits filed in New York federal court, spanning from 1995 to 2021.

Accusers, including a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, claim assaults occurred at Combs’ celebrity parties.

His lawyers deny all allegations, asserting he has never assaulted anyone.



