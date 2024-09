Sean "Diddy" Combs

Source: BBC

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Accused of running a criminal enterprise involving drugs and violence to exploit women, he faces up to life in prison if convicted. Combs' legal team is appealing the bail decision.





