Sean Kingston arrested after police raid singer's home

Sean Kingston

Source: BBC

Singer Sean Kingston has been arrested in California following a police raid at his Florida mansion, where his mother was also arrested.

The arrest stems from accusations in February of not fully paying for a large TV and sound system.



Mr. Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, faces fraud and theft charges.



The raid was part of an ongoing investigation, and goods were reportedly removed from the property.

Mr. Kingston's lawyer has stated they are confident of a successful resolution.



The singer, known for hits like "Beautiful Girls," "Fire Burning," and "Eenie Meenie," addressed the situation on social media, stating his lawyers are handling it.



